Aisha Tyler Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ After Six Seasons

After six seasons as a cohost on The Talk, Aisha Tyler is leaving the CBS daytime show. “I have had an amazing six years with you guys,” Tyler, 45, said on the show’s Thursday, June 15, episode. "We’ve had babies and weddings, and you know good things have happened, and you know I went through the biggest breakup of my life with you. I could not have done with this without you. I’ll never be able to thank you guys enough.”



Tyler cited her busy schedule as the reason for her departure. Aside from her gig on the talk show, she also hosts Whose Line Is It Anyway?, acts on Criminal Minds and voices a character on animated series Archer. “People always go ‘How to you do all that?’, and I don’t always have an answer,” she said. Of her latest gig as the director of a feature film, she added: "I knew that was what I wanted to do the rest of my life, what I wanted to put my energy into. And I started to think about it and could not see how that would work.”

The fan-favorite talk show is also hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood. Despite their frequent heated discussions on trending topics, the cohosts have proven time and time again that they support one another. When the actress was going through her divorce from Jeff Tietjens, the five women had a raw discussion about her heartbreak on the show’s Monday, April 18, episode.

"Even though we're separating, all I want for him is joy and fulfillment in whatever he chooses to do in his life next. And whatever I can do to help him do that, I want to do it,” the actress said of her husband of 20 years. "I don't, not in any way, see this relationship as a failure. I was with this extraordinary person. I had this extraordinary love affair for 25 years of my life. And that is how I see it.” Breaking down in tears, Tyler added: "He's a wonderful person. He's been my best friend for almost my entire life. I'll always, always love him."

The Talk airs on CBS weekdays at 2 p.m. ET.

