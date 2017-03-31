Dancing With The Stars’ Alan Bersten Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

He loves Seinfeld and he’s scared of eating sushi! Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten, 22, who’s currently competing on season 24 of the hit ABC series with actress Heather Morris while her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy recovers from a recent injury, exclusively shared 25 things we didn’t know about him with Us Weekly.

1. When I was 16, I drove a little too fast in my driveway and accidentally drove into my front door! In my defense, there was snow!

2. I am extremely superstitious. I knock on wood, and when I sneeze I pull my right ear three times.

3. Seinfeld was my favorite show growing up and I have seen every episode at least six times.

4. I am the youngest of 3 siblings, so I always got picked on by my sister AND my brother.

5. In 5th grade I went to the nurse every day because I didn't want to be in class.

6. I actually started college during my senior year of high school. There was a program called P.S.E.O. (Post Secondary Enrollment Option) that I was in.

7. When I was younger, I would stomp my feet when I got mad or didn't get my way. That must be why I love the Paso Doble so much.

8. Growing up, I only wore hand-me-downs from my brother. So whenever he went shopping I would go into his closet and do a little shopping of my own!



Eric McCandless/ABC



9. The only reason I auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance was because my brother went to audition. So at the last minute I purchased a stand-by flight to Boston, and somehow everything worked out.

10. I wake up most nights around 3 a.m. and chug a bottle of water!

11. I had my first kiss when I was 9.

12. I love escape rooms! I'm somewhat of an escape artist now, as long as I can get a few hints.



13. When I was 8 I got sick but still wanted to go to dance, so I didn't tell my mom. Long story short, I fell asleep in the car and ended up peeing my pants.

14. I have a great memory when it comes to useless facts.

15. I love watching documentaries. I can watch a documentary about anything, as long as I learn something from it.

16. I was in Japan for a world tour with Burn The Floor, and I was too scared to eat the sushi.

Eric McCandless/ABC



17. Last summer I took an impromptu trip to Europe. I booked a flight and flew out the next morning. I traveled to Sweden, Germany, and Italy!

18. Gummy bears are my weakness.

19. I grew up in Minnesota where half the year there's snow, but I have never been skiing or snowboarding.

20. I used to go fishing with my grandpa all the time, but I was too grossed out to take the fish off the hook after I caught it.



21. I call my mom at least 3 times a day! I love you, Mom!

22. I am addicted to chess. Every morning when I wake up I play a quick game on my phone.

23. I went kayaking with my friends while on a family vacation in the Dominican Republic. We ended up returning to the wrong beach and our families got scared. So the hotel sent out a search and rescue team. I remember laying on the beach and seeing helicopters everywhere wondering what happened! Once we got back to our families my mom and dad started yelling at me and basically grounded me during a vacation.

24. I love dogs!

25. Dancing genuinely makes me feel better!



Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



