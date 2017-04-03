Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns to E! for the second half of season 2 on Wednesday, May 17, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal, and the new batch of episodes will include an emotional sit-down with Alan Thicke's widow.

Tyler Henry taped an episode with late actor Thicke prior to the Growing Pains star's December death at age 69 from a ruptured aorta, and the reading has yet to air. His widow, Tanya Thicke, urged the network to air the footage, and the episode will also show her watching the reading for the first time.

Phillip Chin/WireImage

"This episode is very dear to my heart," Tanya says in a statement. "It is important for me to share it with all of my husband's incredible fans. All of their love and well wishes have been greatly appreciated through this difficult time. I hope this look into our lives will bring them some peace and closure. Have your tissues ready."



Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The season's remaining episodes also include Henry, 21, meeting with such stars as Khloé Kardashian, Bobby Brown, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Eva Longoria, Ryan Lochte, Lisa Vanderpump, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mel B, Kim Zolciak, Mischa Barton, Lil’ Kim, Coco Austin and more.



In the promo above, the medium talks to Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner about an apparently awkward situation for the famous family. "Someone tries to get with one sister, and then tries to get with the other," Henry says. (It's unclear whether he is referring to something that has already happened, or if he thinks this will happen in the future.)

Watch the trailer above to see Henry's emotional reading with Brown. All-new season 2 episodes of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry launch on E! Wednesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

