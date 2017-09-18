Alec Baldwin couldn’t help but mention Donald Trump while accepting the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday, September 17, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



The 59-year-old actor, who was recognized for his spot-on impression of the president on the sketch comedy series, poked fun at Trump’s past comments about losing at the Emmys for his work on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“I suppose I should say — at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Baldwin said to a roar of laughter and cheers.

If you remember, Hillary Clinton called out Trump during one of the debates for claiming the annual TV accolades were rigged, to which he responded, “Should have gotten it.”

Meanwhile, the Oscar nominee continued his speech with another dig at the commander in chief, saying, “I want to thank my wife — my wife [Hilaria] and I had three children in three years and we didn't have a child last year during the SNL season. I wonder if there is a correlation there. All you men up there, you put that orange wig on, it's birth control, trust me.”

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Thank you to Lorne [Michaels], always to Lorne, thank you to Chris [Kelly] and Sarah [Schneider] and [Erik] Kenward and all the great writers at SNL,” the Mission Impossible actor said. “Congratulations to Kate [McKinnon] and, thank you to the cast, thank you to Lindsay [Shookus] and to Grace for making me feel welcome there. Thank you to Steve for giving me a lot of encouragement. I want to say, if I leave anybody out I'm sorry, but I want to get this in: I always remember someone told me when you die you don't remember a bill that Congress passed or a decision the supreme court made, or an address made by the president — you remember a song, you remember a line from a movie, you remember a play, you remember a book, a painting, a poem — what we do is important. And for all of you out there in motion pictures and television, don't stop doing what you are doing, the audience is counting on you. Thank you.”

This was Baldwin’s third win and 18th nomination.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!