Alec Baldwin is taking his presidential mockery back a few centuries! In a clip promoting his Spike TV special One Night Only Alec Baldwin, the comedian debuted a new George Washington impression to satirize Donald Trump.



The 30 Rock alum, 59, kicked off the clip with a bold introduction. “Hello, everyone, it’s me, George Washington, the guy who made America great the first time.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spike

Baldwin, who has impersonated Trump on SNL since October 2016, continued his monologue by poking fun at the current president’s jargon. “I created this terrific, incredible country for everybody, even the haters and the losers.”

The Still Alice star revealed that he will re-appear on the late-night comedy show in the fall to reprise his famed Trump impression. “We’re going fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” Baldwin told CNN on June 26.



The Trump Administration and the president himself have condemned SNL’s mockery of Trump and his advisers on multiple occasions.

“@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!” Trump, who hosted SNL in 2004 and 2015, tweeted in January.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who Melissa McCarthy has impersonated on the show, accused SNL of harboring “a streak of meanness.”



One Night Only Alec Baldwin airs Sunday, July 9, on Spike TV at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!