Alec Baldwin isn’t ready to step down from his role as Donald Trump just yet. The actor, 59, confirmed to CNN that he will be bringing his impersonation of the president back to Saturday Night Live’s 43rd season this fall. “We're going to fit that in,” Baldwin told CNN on Monday, June 26. "I think people have enjoyed it.”



However, due to his busy fall schedule, Baldwin told the news outlet that he will be keeping his appearances on the show to a minimum.

Although his portrayal of the president has earned him critical acclaim, Baldwin had previously hinted that he wouldn’t return to SNL in the role. “The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried,” Baldwin said in an interview with Extra's Mario Lopez on Monday, March 6. “That’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t [know] how much more people can take it.”



Ahead of Baldwin’s appearance on the show’s Saturday, May 20, episode, his wife Hilaria posted a video of their daughter Carmen, 3, helping her father practice his Trump impression.

“We go like this with our hands,” said the 30 Rock alum, holding his arms up, fingers splayed. “And we say, ‘Saturday, Saturday, Saturday.’” Carmen hilariously mimicked Baldwin’s gestures and tried to replicate his voice.

While many have attributed Baldwin’s impression to a ratings uptick for the NBC show, Trump, 70, has expressed his distaste for it throughout the show’s previous season. "Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me,” Trump tweeted on October 16, 2016. "Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks.”

Two months later, Trump wrote that a skit with the character was "totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."

