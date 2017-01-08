Actress Alexis Bledel attends the premiere of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

It's a question all Gilmore Girls fans are asking: Will there be more episodes after the A Year in the Life cliffhanger? Alexis Bledel tackled the topic at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday, January 7.

The 35-year-old, who was promoting her new Hulu drama, The Handmaid's Tale, told reporters hasn't "heard anything" about new episodes in the pipeline.



"It hasn't been a conversation as of yet," she said, according Variety. "All of us are wanting to tell a good story. The only thing I can say about future installments is that it would be about the story and the timing. We want to tell a great story."

The four-part revival of the beloved WB series about single mom Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter, Rory (Bledel), debuted on Netflix at the end of November, and as fans know, it ended with Rory telling her mom that she's pregnant.



Saeed Adyani/Netflix

It was unclear just who the father of her baby is and Bledel said she had no preference as to whether it was her ex Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) or someone else (the mystery guy in the Wookie suit?). "I honestly haven't gone down the path of imagining it," she said.



She explained that the answer to that question lies in the imagination of series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. "She has a very clear vision and always has, and we haven’t had input as to the stories and the characters on that show very much. On Year in the Life, we did a little bit more than the original run of the show, but it really is all Amy."



