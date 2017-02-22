Trying to make sense of it all! The Bachelorette season 6 star Ali Fedotowsky shares her thoughts about Nick Viall's season 21 of The Bachelor on Love Buzz's Tuesday, February 21, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The clip from Kinetic Content production company's online chat show features Fedotowsky discussing the scene in the February 6 episode, during which Viall tearfully told his women that he wasn't sure if the process was working for him. (Fedotowsky and Bachelorette pick Roberto Martinez called off their engagement in November 2011; she and fiancé Kevin Manno welcomed daughter Molly in July.)

That just seemed like it came out of nowhere," Fedotowsky, 32, says of Viall's big speech. "I will say, though, in Nick's defense, being in his position, when I was the Bachelorette, I cried almost every single day."

The 1st Look alum continues, "On The Bachelor, you are disconnected to the point where you get nothing — you get no books, you get no TV, no music. You kind of go a little nutty. I understand why he's kind of losing it a little bit right now. It's a crazy experience — so Nick, you cry, you let it out, buddy. But just don't do it to the girls!"



Love Buzz launched last week and can be seen from Kinetic Content's YouTube page. It focuses on The Bachelor season 14 standout Fedotowsky chatting with an array of guests about the week's most notable moments in unscripted relationship TV.



Love Buzz can be seen online Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET. This week's episode airs immediately following the season 2 finale of FYI's Seven Year Switch.

