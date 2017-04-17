If you were a bit surprised by all the references to sex on Nick Viall's recently completed stint on The Bachelor, you weren't alone. Ali Fedotowsky told Fox News on Monday, April 17, that she finds it regrettable that some of Viall's ladies seemed to flaunt their sexuality in an attempt to win his affections.

Viall's season was certainly notable for numerous scenes centered on sex, including Corinne Olympios putting his hands on her bare breasts during a photo shoot and later trying to seduce him in his room, along with runner-up Raven Gates revealing to him that she had never had an orgasm. This was not the first time Viall has been associated with sex on the ABC dating franchise: During the Bachelorette season 10's After the Final Rose special, he asked Andi Dorfman why she'd "made love" with him if she wasn't planning to pick him; during the following season, Kaitlyn Bristowe was open about having slept with Viall on an early episode.



David Livingston/Getty Images; GP/Star Max/GC Images

"I think it's unfortunate because I felt some of the girls thought they had to show their bodies and be overly sexual in order to win the affections of a man," Fedotowsky, 32, said. "And I just think that it’s a really sad thing. I was never angry at any of the girls for doing it. If anything, I wished they knew they were better than that. I wished they knew that you can be loved for being smart, for being a good person, and just for being yourself — not because you have boobs or you wear size 2 jeans. That’s not what love is."



When asked why this season seemed to have more of an emphasis on sexuality than previous ones, the season 6 Bachelorette replied, "I think it’s because Nick was the one known for sleeping with some of the girls. We know so much about Nick’s sex life, which I think is so weird. But I do think some of the girls felt they needed to play up the sex thing."

Fedotowsky and Bachelorette pick Roberto Martinez called off their engagement in November 2011; she and Kevin Manno tied the knot last month after welcoming daughter Molly in July. She revealed in a previous interview that Martinez was the only man she slept with during her time on the franchise's shows.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!