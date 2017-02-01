Sending the wrong message? After The Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios' triumphed following her contentious two-on-one date with Taylor Nolan on the Monday, January 30, episode, Ali Fedotowsky took to her her blog, Ali Luvs, on January 31 to weigh in on the polarizing villain's latest antics.



Fedotowsky, 32, wrote that Nolan, 23, initially appeared to have 24-year-old Olympios' best intentions at heart before the mental health counselor ended up getting "way too caught up in the drama."



"I felt like [Nolan] was trying to help Corinne understand how the other girls were perceiving her," the season 6 Bachelorette explained. "And really, Corinne was being pretty mean to her. That’s just the way I saw it. At the beginning of the show, I kept feeling bad for Taylor. But then again, Josephine said she found Taylor’s energy 'toxic,' so she can’t be all that innocent, right?"



"Corinne pushed every one of Taylor’s buttons, and she ended up being condescending in retaliation," the 1st Look alum continued. "That’s why I get that some people feel Taylor was talking down to Corinne in general."



Fedotowsky said that she is "not trying to hate on Corinne" but feels a responsibility to speak out. "I’m an adult and a mother, and it’s not in me to pick on a 24-year-old woman," she wrote. "But I feel that need to speak up on my blog when I feel Corinne is acting out. I guess kind of like what Taylor was trying to do at first."



"I don’t want to put Corinne down, but at the same time, I don’t want any of the young women reading my blog to think that behavior is appropriate," the reality star added.



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

