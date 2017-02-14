It's a big day for Bachelorettes! Ali Fedotowsky, who starred on The Bachelorette season 6, is hosting a new weekly talk show Love Buzz, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.



Love Buzz, premiering (appropriately enough) on Tuesday, February 14, features Fedotowsky will take a look at the week's most talked-about relationship shows — including The Bachelor, naturally — and will be joined by such guests as participants of the series, relationship gurus and TV insiders, not to mention superfans from around the nation.



The online chat series hails from Kinetic Content, the producers of the popular relationship series Married at First Sight, Seven Year Switch and the upcoming spinoff Married at First Sight: Second Chances.



Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

"It should come as no surprise that I'm obsessed with relationship shows!" Fedotowsky said in a statement. "Not only did I go on one, but I absolutely love watching them! I'm totally a superfan. That's why I am so excited to be partnering with Kinetic Content and dishing on all of the headline-grabbing moments from some of the biggest shows on TV right now."

Kinetic Content exec Chris Coelen added, "With a focus on all things relationships, Love Buzz will dive deeper into some of the biggest moments of Seven Year Switch, Married at First Sight and other great reality romance."

The news comes on the same day that a source confirmed to Us that The Bachelor season 21's Rachel Lindsay will be the season 13 Bachelorette. As fans of the franchise remember, Fedotowsky was the third runner-up on Jake Pavelka's season 14 of The Bachelor, and she and Bachelorette pick Roberto Martinez called off their engagement in November 2011.

Love Buzz can be viewed online at Kinetic Content's YouTube page, and premieres on Tuesday, February 14, at 10 p.m. ET, immediately following FYI's Seven Year Switch.