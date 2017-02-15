Reflecting on her televised romance. Ali Fedotowsky hosts the new relationship-TV talk show Love Buzz, premiering Tuesday, February 14, and she opens up in the first episode about her stint on The Bachelorette, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The online chat show, which can be seen from production company Kinetic Content's YouTube page on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, focuses on the season 6 Bachelorette discussing the week's most notable moments in unscripted relationship TV.



The episode begins immediately following the conclusion of the latest episode of FYI's Seven Year Switch and offers hints at next week's shocking SYS finale.



The clip from the Love Buzz premiere features Fedotowsky telling guests Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner (Married at First Sight) about her relationship with Roberto Martinez, who earned the final rose on her Bachelorette finale in 2010. (Fedotowsky and Martinez called off their engagement in November 2011; she and fiancé Kevin Manno welcomed daughter Molly in July.)

"It's not necessarily a bad thing if a couple decides to go different ways," Fedotowsky, 32, explains. "It could be the best thing for them. [About] The Bachelor and Bachelorette, people are always like, 'Oh, your relationship from The Bachelor didn't work out — it was a failed relationship.' And I said, 'Actually, I think it was the most successful relationship of my life because I learned so much about myself.'"



The 1st Look alum continues, "We actually ended up splitting ways because we weren't right for each other. You're not right for someone, and you split ways — isn't that a success? Yeah, I believe it is. What the real failure is, and the real sad thing, would be to stay with someone you're not meant for, you're not right for, and be miserable."



Watch the clip above. Love Buzz premieres online on Tuesday, February 14, at 10 p.m. ET.



