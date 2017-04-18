America’s favorite villain is back! Alison Sweeney confirmed via Instagram on Monday, April 17, that she is reprising her role as Sami Brady on the hit TV show Days of Our Lives.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

“I have big news to share. I’m coming back to Days. I’m so excited to tell all of you in person,” the actress, 40, said. “I’m really, really excited to be back in Salem. I start shooting in a couple of weeks.”

Going, going, back, back to .... Salem! 🎶 so excited! 😆 thanks for the love. ❤️💋 A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Sweeney plans to return to Days for an extended visit, telling Soap Opera Digest, “I’ll be shooting in Salem in May and June.”

The soap star first appeared as Sami — the resident bad girl — on the long-running NBC show in 1993 and left after more than two decades. In 2002, the actress won the Special Fan Emmy Award for America's Favorite Villain and was nominated in 2015 for a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. Sweeney’s recent TV credits include Hallmark’s Murder, She Baked, as well as hosting NBC’s The Biggest Loser for nine years.

