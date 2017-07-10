Allison Holker made a triumphant return to Fox's So You Think You Can Dance as an all-star for season 14 (Mondays at 8 p.m. ET). In celebration, she shares 25 facts about herself with Us Weekly.

1. I have two extra bones in my feet.

2. I have two super dogs, Krypto and Luna. One is a superhero, and the other is a wizard.

3. You will never see me in flip-flops, I just can't live my life that way.

4. My husband [Stephen "tWitch" Boss] and I first started dating after sharing a dance on the dance floor. That was 7 years ago.

5. I have a fear of water. I sometimes won't even put my face fully under the shower. But it's a work in progress. I'm learning to get in the pool for my kids [Weslie, 9, and Maddox, 15 months].

6. I've always thought I would live another life as a professional tennis player, even though I have never even taken a lesson. But in my imagination, I'm incredibly good.

7. Red wine over white wine, hands down.

8. I think I'm a comedian but I usually just get courtesy laughs because, well, my family loves and supports me a lot and my assistant Erin is paid to laugh.

9. My daily planner is one of my favorite items. I love seeing my schedule, making to-do lists and checking it off when it's complete.

10. My cheat meal is Korean BBQ. Amazing!

11. My dream vacation would be a month in Europe, visiting Paris, Rome and Tuscany.

12. I won't leave my house without my eyebrows painted on. #eyebrowsonfleek

13. I am a coffee addict. At least three Starbucks orders a day.

14. I shop at HomeGoods like it's my job.

15. I feel like I'm a real wizard, and I'm a third year at Hogwarts.

16. I'm more of a kid than my kids.

17. My biggest accomplishment is being a mom! I just adore being a mom!

18. The Lion King was my favorite movie growing up all the way through high school.

19. I'm slightly obsessed (it's a healthy obsession, I promise) with Kelly Ripa. The first time I met her, I just shouted at her, "I just want to be you!" So embarrassing.

20. I bought Chrissy Teigen's cookbook [Cravings] because I thought we could be friends who cook together.

21. Before I ever danced, I wrestled. I was the biggest tomboy.

22. If I wasn't a dancer, I would be a child psychologist.

23. I steal my husband's clothes because I think men's clothes look better on me than women's.

24. I love HGTV home improvement shows. They are so good that I cry watching.

25. I believe dragons exist.

