TOP 5

STORIES

Exclusive

Allison Holker: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me (I'm Slightly Obsessed With Kelly Ripa!)

By Us Weekly Staff
Allison Holker attends the premiere of Disney and Pixar's 'Cars 3' in Anaheim, California on June 10, 2017. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Allison Holker made a triumphant return to Fox's So You Think You Can Dance as an all-star for season 14 (Mondays at 8 p.m. ET). In celebration, she shares 25 facts about herself with Us Weekly.

1. I have two extra bones in my feet.

2. I have two super dogs, Krypto and Luna. One is a superhero, and the other is a wizard.

3. You will never see me in flip-flops, I just can't live my life that way.

4. My husband [Stephen "tWitch" Boss] and I first started dating after sharing a dance on the dance floor. That was 7 years ago.

5. I have a fear of water. I sometimes won't even put my face fully under the shower. But it's a work in progress. I'm learning to get in the pool for my kids [Weslie, 9, and Maddox, 15 months].

6. I've always thought I would live another life as a professional tennis player, even though I have never even taken a lesson. But in my imagination, I'm incredibly good.

7. Red wine over white wine, hands down.

8. I think I'm a comedian but I usually just get courtesy laughs because, well, my family loves and supports me a lot and my assistant Erin is paid to laugh.

9. My daily planner is one of my favorite items. I love seeing my schedule, making to-do lists and checking it off when it's complete.

10. My cheat meal is Korean BBQ. Amazing!

11. My dream vacation would be a month in Europe, visiting Paris, Rome and Tuscany.

12. I won't leave my house without my eyebrows painted on. #eyebrowsonfleek

13. I am a coffee addict. At least three Starbucks orders a day.

14. I shop at HomeGoods like it's my job.

15. I feel like I'm a real wizard, and I'm a third year at Hogwarts.

16. I'm more of a kid than my kids.

17. My biggest accomplishment is being a mom! I just adore being a mom!

18. The Lion King was my favorite movie growing up all the way through high school.

19. I'm slightly obsessed (it's a healthy obsession, I promise) with Kelly Ripa. The first time I met her, I just shouted at her, "I just want to be you!" So embarrassing.

20. I bought Chrissy Teigen's cookbook [Cravings] because I thought we could be friends who cook together.

21. Before I ever danced, I wrestled. I was the biggest tomboy.

22. If I wasn't a dancer, I would be a child psychologist.

23. I steal my husband's clothes because I think men's clothes look better on me than women's.

24. I love HGTV home improvement shows. They are so good that I cry watching.

25. I believe dragons exist.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!