She’s ready to walk down the aisle! Well, kind of. Amber Portwood tries on wedding dresses in a new preview for the season 7 premiere of Teen Mom OG, but also suggests that she has doubts about her relationship with fiancé Matt Baier. Check it out in the clip above.

In the sneak peek, Portwood, 26 — who postponed her October 2016 wedding to Baier after she found out he had flirted with her costar Farrah Abraham — checks out a potential venue (a Las Vegas chapel!) for her rescheduled nuptials. “I wanna get married here,” Baier tells Portwood, to which the Never Too Late author hesitantly replies, “I’m so scared!”

Cut to Portwood shopping for bridal gowns. When she slips into a long-sleeved, lacy number with a flowing train, the 16 and Pregnant alum can’t wait to take it off. “All right, I’m ready to get out of this,” Portwood — who shares daughter Leah, 8, with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley — tells a sales associate. “Get me out of this.”

In another scene, the Forever Haute founder seems unsure about her future with Baier. “You can love each other and wanna be with each other for the rest of your life,” she tells a producer, “and still not trust each other.”

The clip, which MTV released on Thursday, April 13, comes nearly two months after Portwood took to social media to shut down rumors that she and Baier secretly got hitched in Sin City. The speculation began when Baier shared an Instagram post on February 16 of a sign that read, “Going to the chapel and we’re gonna get married!” He captioned it, “Off to Vegas in the morning. Everyone have a nice weekend!”

The couple fueled the fire when they both shared snaps from their vacation. Portwood posted a selfie of the duo hitting the town, writing, “In Vegas with my babe.” And Baier put up a pic of himself shopping for a tuxedo at Creative Bridal Wear Las Vegas and appeared to be wearing a wedding band on his left hand.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Despite all the hints, the MTV starlet offered clarification via Twitter on February 19. “Hi loves from Vegas again!! No we didn’t get married however we went to a wedding always sending love,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Baier decked out in formal gear.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV for its seventh season on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!