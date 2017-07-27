Buzz, buzz! The first official poster for American Horror Story: Cult was released on Thursday, July 27, and it's beyond terrifying.

The nightmare-inducing photo was shared on the FX horror series' social media accounts alongside the caption, "Be of like mind. The official poster for #AHSCult is here."

The poster shows a woman with 1930s-inspired Harlequin makeup and blood red lipstick. The top portion of her skull is missing, revealing an oozing, honey-filled beehive in place of a brain. Several bees are seen crawling out of the holes of the hive as the woman clutches her head with both hands.

Be of like mind. The official poster for #AHSCult is here. pic.twitter.com/oRGmYQXXia — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 27, 2017

This is the second time that bees have been used to promote the upcoming seventh season of AHS. Earlier this month, series creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to share an image of a woman covered in bees.

Though little is known about the premise, Murphy, 51, previously revealed that the latest 11-episode installment was inspired by the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election. Fan favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are returning to play lovers named Ally and Kai, joining newcomers including Colton Haynes, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Lena Dunham.

According to a report by horror website Bloody Disgusting, the first four episodes are titled "Election Night," "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark," "Neighbors From the Hell" and "11/9," respectively.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on FX on Tuesday, September 5, at 10 p.m. ET.

