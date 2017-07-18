Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ryan Murphy teased the final clue for American Horror Story’s season 7 title on Monday, July 17.



The showrunner, 51, revealed the clue in a mysterious Instagram post. “AHS last clue before this week’s title reveal,” he captioned the photo of a person covered head-to-toe in bees. “Ideas?”

Since May, Murphy, who cocreated the series with Brad Falchuk, has been dropping a slew of cryptic hints to get fans excited for the title release, which will be revealed on Thursday, July 20.

Earlier this month, the Emmy winner posted another enigmatic photo of a figure flashing sharp teeth. “American Horror Story Holes,” he wrote on July 13.

In yet another perplexing teaser, Murphy shared a snapshot of a figure with hands coming out of its face. “AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity,” he wrote in June.

As previously reported, the next season will be based on the 2016 presidential election and feature a Donald Trump-like character. In a nod to the theme, Murphy posted a picture of star Evan Peters with blue hair in May. “AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue,” he teased at the time.



Murphy opened up about the latest installment while attending the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in January. “It’s a modern-day story,” he told Us Weekly at the time.

Along with Peters, the cast includes Sarah Paulson, Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Colton Haynes and Leslie Grossman.

