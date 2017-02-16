Scary. Ryan Murphy revealed during Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, February 15, that the next installment of American Horror Story will be about the recent 2016 election.

"Well, I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people," the creator, 51, told WWHL host Andy Cohen.

When asked if President Donald Trump will be portrayed in the upcoming seventh season, Murphy replied: "Maybe." No other details were provided, and it's unknown whether an actor will be cast as Trump's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

American Horror Story vets Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be returning to the FX franchise, Deadline reports. "There are only three people who know what season 7 is about. Dana Walden, John Landgraf and Sarah Paulson," Murphy said during a TCA session last month.

Paulson, 42, recently won a Golden Globe in the lead actress category for her portrayal of L.A. prosecutor Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, for which Murphy was an executive producer. The show also took home a win for best limited series.

As previously reported, Murphy is sticking with another political saga for season 4 of American Crime Story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will focus on Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky's sex scandal. Season 2 will focus on Hurricane Katrina and is expected in 2018 and season 3 will take on the Gianni Versace murder.

