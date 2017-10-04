Eric Liebowitz/ABC

Seacrest, back in! Ryan Seacrest returned to his position as American Idol host alongside judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan when the ABC reboot of the competition series kicked off auditions in New York City on Tuesday, October 3.



That’s a wrap on day 1! Feels good to be home :) @lionelrichie @katyperry @lukebryan #thenextidol A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

"Everyone is so excited to be back for American Idol with Lionel, Katy and Luke Bryan having a good time. A few nerves outside the room, a few nervous parents outside the room, crew members because everyone wants...the golden ticket," Seacrest, 42, said in a video post. "This is American Idol."

He captioned the video: "Feels good to be home."

@lionelrichie judging all night long and refueling with @cipriani. Dinner of champions #thenextidol A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

The longtime host of the beloved original FOX singing competition shared several behind-the-scenes photos throughout the day. In one snap, he and Richie, 68, are taking a break to eat dinner they ordered in from Cipriani restaurant.

"@Lionelrichie judging all night long," Seacrest wrote. "#thenextidol." Seacrest's Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost Kelly Ripa commented on the shot: "Bring that home @ryanseacrest we can have that for lunch tomorrow."

Perry, 32, also quipped about the legendary performer's 1983 hit in a video with Richie on her Instagram Story. "What did you just say? All Night Long?" Perry asked, to which Richie replied, "This could be all night long!" The pop star then proceeded to sing a line from the tune and laughed: "He literally just said, 'All Night Long."

Perry was the first to be announced as a judge for the competition series in May. Three months later, she and Seacrest discussed who they'd like to see seated beside her at the judges' table. "I’m really pulling for Lionel because I think Lionel is an icon,” Perry explained of Richie during On Air With Ryan Seacrest on August 23. “And not only that, but if you’ve seen or ever met Lionel, he just knows how to charm the whole room and he’s such an artisan with words. . . I love Lionel.”

