Amy Duggar and Husband Dillon Bonded Over Being ‘Adrenaline Junkies’

Cowabunga! Amy Duggar and her husband, Dillion King, shared in a TLC video update that they bonded over being adrenaline junkies.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2015, honeymooned in Cancun, Mexico, and wanted to up the excitement for their two-year anniversary.

“For our honeymoon, we were very like beach bums. And so this time I was like I want to kind of enjoy Cancun in a different kind of way,” Duggar shares in the video. “So first up, we are going to zipline through the trees of Mexico. … We’re very much adrenaline junkies.”

“I love adrenaline,” her hubby confirms in the video. “Anything that’s fast, anything that can get the heart going … If I can die, I’m going to do it.”

Their rush-filled vacation comes after they documented their rocky relationship on Marriage Boot Camp.

“For us, it was nothing more than we need to learn to communicate,” Duggar said. “Dillon has a tone that drives me up the wall sometimes and when we bicker, we have to learn how to talk to each other. We were friends for so long before we got married, so we always joked and said things to each other because we were just friends. Now that we are married, it’s a whole new level of respect that we had to learn.”

Although it was rough to work through their issues on TV, Duggar doesn’t regret the experience.

“I have never been more grateful for going on the show,” she concluded. “Dillon and I are on cloud nine.”

