When push comes to shove. Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King manhandle tackling dummies while unloading about their dislikes on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Friday, February 24, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The WE tv relationship series' preview clip shows Duggar and King taking part in a therapy exercise in which they have to move a heavy weight across a field, and every time they make contact with the object, they shout out something that they no longer want to deal with in their lives.

"I hate that I can't emotionally connect — I hate that I'm misunderstood," King says. His wife, best known for her appearances on 19 Kids and Counting, chimes in with, "I hate being a rebel Duggar. I don't like to be judged."

Next, it's King's turn again: "I hate my tone. I hate that I'm too logical." And Duggar adds, "I hate being labeled — I hate it so much. … I am not irresponsible!"

Last week's episode was a tough one for Duggar, who opened up about her difficult childhood. "I've seen things thrown in the air," she alleged about her father. "I've been called every name in the book. He tried to run me over with a car. It scared me out of my mind."

Watch the clip above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

