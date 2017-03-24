No longer wrapped in plastic! Amy Schumer won't star in Sony's live-action Barbie movie after all.

"Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," Schumer, 35, said in a statement on Thursday, March 23, via The Hollywood Reporter. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

It was reported in December that the Comedy Central star was taking on the iconic role. She later responded to body-shamers who went after her following the casting news.



"I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where’s the shame? It’s not there. It’s an illusion," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them."

Mattel and producers Walter F. Parkes, Laurie MacDonald and Amy Pascal are still on board, but the project still doesn't have a director.

"We respect and support Amy’s decision," a Sony spokesperson said on Thursday. "We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon."

Schumer's calendar has been filling up as of late. The comedian, who released a new standup special on Netflix this month, recently joined the cast of She Came to Me with Steve Carell. She'll next promote her Goldie Hawn comedy Snatched, which is set to hit theaters in May.



