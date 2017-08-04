Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Get ready to see a lot more of Ana Maria Polo! The Telemundo star dished on FOX's new court show, Ana Polo Rules, her favorite cases and how she looks up to Judge Judy, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

The 58-year-old Cuban-American lawyer is making her way to English television for the first time while starring on the No. one Telemundo show, Caso Cerrado. While Polo admits her two shows will have dissimilarities, she reveals they will both still have the same style that fans have grown to love.

"There are going to be different elements, but it's basically me— it’s what I bring in, it’s my passion, it’s my point of view, it’s my style, my ideology. There will be some differences, but basically it’s me," she explains.

Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The biggest distinction between the two? Polo reveals, "[The Telemundo show] was an hour long show. This is going to be a half-hour show. I’m going to deal with one case here, which will give me more time to concentrate, to develop it in a different way."

As for her favorite cases, she says, "One had to do with a drone and the concept of privacy. Does that exist anymore? Can we really put a price or a value in privacy? A lot of people say we do, but you ask most people nowadays, 'What do you want to do when you grow up or what do you want to do with your life?' And they tell you, 'I want to be famous,' as if famous was a career, so the drone case was quite interesting."

Being a popular judge, Polo has often been compared to another prominent woman, Judge Judy. "I admire her immensely," she says. "I admire her legal mind and I admire the way she analyzes things. She’s always able to guide you to where she needs to take you so that she can reach that legal conclusion that is inescapable." Polo also acknowledges, "I do the same thing. I reach the legal conclusion, but I go a different route. I concentrate more on the behavior, on the emotion, on the circumstances that brought about the conflict— less of the legal analysis, so that’s our difference."

While the two have never met, Polo says she "looks forward to having that pleasure and privilege."

Ana Polo Rules premieres on FOX stations in select markets on Monday, August 7.

