Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Taking it slow. Amber Portwood is enjoying her new relationship with Andrew Glennon, but isn’t shy about opening up about their romance after they made their red-carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.



“We’ve only been dating for three weeks and it just so happened that the VMAs were coming up, so I was like, ‘Let’s do it,’” Portwood, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Republic Records After Party sponsored by Cadillac and FIJI at TAO in Hollywood on Sunday. “[I’m] a little nervous, you know? Because he’s, like, coming into my life and I don’t know what he’s gonna expect, but usually I come here to have fun. That’s what it’s all about.”

Portwood and Glennon met while the reality star was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex-fiancee Matt Baier. Glennon, a lighting technician, and Portwood began secretly talking during production and began dating two weeks after filming wrapped.

The Teen Mom OG star, who split from Baier in June after nearly three years of dating, explained that she’s not moving as quickly with her new relationship. “We like to go to downtown Indiana and just walk around,” the boutique owner said, detailing how she and Glennon enjoy spending date nights. “We just like to have a good time together. It’s like at the beginning of the relationship you don’t want to take anything too, too seriously, but it’s just been moving and going so well. I’m really happy.”

In the new issue of Us Weekly, the MTV personality opened up more about her and Glennon’s “very happy” relationship. “We decided that we wanted to be friends at first because we were just having so much fun talking with each other and, you know, then when he came out to hang out, we just had even more fun together, so that’s just kind of how it started,” she said.



Gary Shirley, who shares daughter Leah, 8, with Portwood, told Us Weekly exclusively on Sunday at the VMAs that he feels Portwood shouldn’t have jumped into a new relationship so soon after splitting from Baier. “I think she should have waited a little bit and really felt it out, but that’s OK,” he remarked.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.