You name it, he’s tried it. From roasted rabbit to fresh raccoon, Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern has eaten just about everything under the sun. He stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City headquarters to give us a sneak peak of this season, but we couldn’t let him get away without trying some bizarre food trends! Us Weekly Video host Christina Garibaldi challenges Zimmern to try some store-bought bizarre foods such as black truffle potato chips and aloe water. To see how he rates these snacks and more, watch the video above!

The new season of Bizarre Foods premieres Tuesday, July 25th and follows Zimmern as he explores the Cowboy Trail, starting in San Antonio, Texas. He celebrates America’s oldest cuisine as he travels back in time to rediscover foods of the earliest settlers. When searching for new foods to try this season, Zimmern explained to Us, “We recreate journeys as the season goes on in search of both bizarre food but also that little piece of American history that most people don’t know about. If you get off the road and you go to the one less traveled, you discover a piece of America that some people think has died, but in fact hasn’t.”

For travelers who want to experiment with new foods, Zimmern advises, “Ask questions. Don’t ask the concierge, ask the guy who parks the car. Go on a couple of culinary sites. Find out who the four or five best food culinarians and food writers are in that town. Then hit their timeline, on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, see where they’re eating. Write down the top five for each one, then cross pollinate, and you’ll probably have a really good idea.”

In the first episode of the new season, Zimmern goes all out and tries cow’s head, bacon-wrapped quail and a “Son of a Bitch Stew,” which includes calf heart, tongue, stomach, liver and marrow gut. How were they? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

For even more with Andrew Zimmern, check out the video below where he reveals the worst thing he’s ever eaten and what he craves when he gets back home.

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern airs on Travel Channel Tuesdays at 9 P.M. ET.

