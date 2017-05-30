Love is love! Andy Cohen confirmed in a new interview that Fox's Love Connection reboot, which he hosts, will include gay and lesbian contestants.

"It's 2017, and they should just be treated the exact same way as I'm treating everyone else," the TV personality, 48, told The Advocate on Thursday, May 25. "I think it's just kind of this post-gay world that we live in, where it's just another part of this dating show."

Brian Bowen Smith/FOX

Cohen was the one who approached Fox and asked if gay singles could be included in the revival of the game show, which originally aired in the 80s and 90s. "The more visibility, the better," he told the LGBT-interest magazine. "A network show where you have gay people dating? I think it's great."



One of the contestants appearing on the show is 32-year-old Liz Baxter. "I never thought that I would be in this position, but I'm super proud of being gay, so I'm happy to be an advocate in any way," she told The Advocate. "It's a perfect time to say, 'We're here. We're a part of the mainstream community. We're on TV. And we're not going away.'"

Cohen also discussed the significance of his gig as the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I'm the only gay guy in late-night," he said. "But I don't think that my show is a gay show. I just think I happen to be gay."

Love Connection airs on Fox on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

