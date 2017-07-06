Andy Samberg, Orlando Bloom, James Marsden, John Cena, and more celebs compete in a cycling race set in France in 1982 in the HBO mockumentary ‘Tour de Pharmacy,’ which exposes doping in the sport.



John P. Johnson/HBO

HBO recently announced on their website that Tour de Pharmacy will give viewers “an inside look into the grim realities of the darkest event in a sport notoriously tainted by controversy.”

In the trailer for Tour de Pharmacy, some of the biggest names in Hollywood battle it out on the bicycle track. “Nearly every rider was on drugs,” Maya Rudolph remarks in her on-camera interview set in the present day.



John P. Johnson/HBO

The clip then flashes back to 1982, where Marsden is interviewing an ultra buff Cena right before the race. “Looks like you’re carrying a view extra pounds,” Mardsen’s newscaster character tells Cena, who assumes the role of an incredibly buff competitor in the race. “This is what happens when you train super hard on the bicycle,” Cena responds.

“I did it with nothing but my own blood, sweat and tears and extra blood,” Danny Glover’s character testifies.

“The cyclists are incredible athletes as far as endurance goes, but a great deal of them fight like little bitches,” Mike Tyson says during his interview.

“This is a sport with literally hundreds of dollars on the line and dozens of fans,” notes Jeff Goldblum’s character in the clip. “The stakes are medium.”

Watch the star-studded trailer above to see how it all goes down.

Tour de Pharmacy premieres on HBO Saturday, July 8, at 10 p.m. ET.

