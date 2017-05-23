Looks like there’s trouble in paradise for the Cody family. Tensions are high on Animal Kingdom when Smurf (Ellen Barkin) and Baz (Scott Speedman) get into a heated argument as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the season 2 premiere.



In the clip above, Smurf yells that the boys should be asking for her forgiveness — for what, we don’t know yet. Baz initially keeps his cool while the other three Cody boys remain silent. (Pope is notably absent.) “It’s out of respect, we’re being honest with you here,” says Baz. “Why should you keep picking all of the jobs when we take all the risk? And then on top of it, you decide the split.”

Smurf clearly doesn’t intend to lose her position as matriarch of the Cody clan. “You know when you showed up at my house, you hadn’t eaten a meal in a week. It took me three months to get that lice out of your hair!”

“And not a day goes by that you don’t throw that in my face. How long exactly do I have to keep kissing your ass for? You tell me,” Baz spits back at his mom.

Watch the fight go down in the video above.

This doesn’t bode well for the close-knit family. Will the boys kick Smurf to the curb and start pulling their own jobs, or will they all reconcile? Tune in to the new season to find out!

Season 2 of Animal Kingdom premieres Tuesday, May 30, at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

