Anna Faris made her first public appearance at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, since her split from Chris Pratt.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Mom actress, 40, stunned in a purple halter dress and matching heels and kept her blonde tresses down. She appeared to not walk the red carpet outside L.A.’s Microsoft Theater.

As previously reported, Faris and Pratt, 38, announced last month that they are separating after eight years of marriage.

And she's off! @annafaris in @marcjacobs for #emmys2017 A post shared by Wendi and Nicole (@wendiandnicole) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Faris and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and tied the knot in 2009. They are parents of son Jack, 5.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Faris opened up about their split during her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast on August 15. "I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you,” she told her listeners at the time.

Faris’ Mom costar Allison Janney would later discuss the exes during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on September 11. "She's a very courageous and strong girl and very professional and love her so much, as do[es] everyone. And we love Chris too. We love them both. It's sad when, you know, people who have to go separate ways, but we support them both and love them both very much,” she said.



