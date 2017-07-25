Anne Hathaway may be entering a life in plastic. The actress, 34, is in talks to replace Amy Schumer in Sony’s live-action Barbie film, Variety reports.

As previously reported, Schumer, 36, parted ways with the film in March due to other projects on the horizon. “Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” the Trainwreck star said in a statement to Variety at the time. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

According to the site, Sony still plans to stick to its June 29, 2018 release date, though it’s not clear when production would start on the project. Though nothing has been confirmed, The Hollywood Reporter says that Hathaway handpicked the film’s director, Alethea Jones.



Hathaway has taken on fewer projects since welcoming son Jonathan with husband Adam Shulman in March 2016, however the actress has several films in the works, including the highly-anticipated Ocean's Eight.

Prior to shooting the action film — which also stars Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Sarah Paulson — Hathaway opened up about why the project was a good first movie to jump into after giving birth. “Honestly, right now I am looking forward to the hair and makeup trailer,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2016. “[My castmates] are fun and a lot of them are moms, so I am excited that my first film back as a mom, I get to work with women who have done it before and I get to ask them questions about that."

