Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have been in the spotlight since they were young, through awkward teen years to adulthood.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 25, and 13 Reasons Why producer, 25, met when they were costars on the kids’ show Barney and Friends in 2002. The two were BFFs for about a decade before they appeared to be drifting apart. Some blamed the apparent divide on Gomez’s new friendship with Taylor Swift, while others speculated that Lovato disapproved of her bestie’s romance with Justin Bieber.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

When their friendship began to show signs of trouble, the Disney stars had to deal with it in the public eye. Although the tension was palpable, their public comments have often been vague, leaving fans to wonder what really happened between the two famous friends.

The two women have been vague about their true feelings for one another. On an episode of Live From MTV in May 2013, Lovato shed some light on the relationship saying, "We've had periods of time where we grew apart and we just didn't really talk. But now we're in a place where I think we realized that life is so short, and that when you have people in your life that love you so much, then you should just always be around them."

Eventually the love was lost between the two again a year later. Lovato appeared to have unfollowed Gomez on Twitter in July 2014, and allegedly posted then deleted a photo that captioned: "Swimming away from your bulls--t bye b---h."

When questioned by Andy Cohen on an episode of What What Happens Live on August 14, 2014, Lovato said, "I think it’s just one of those things where people change and people grow apart."

