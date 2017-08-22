This might just give you goosebumps. Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane teamed up to sing “Suddenly Seymour” on an episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and it is mesmerizing. The pair joined their theater voices to belt out the Little Shop of Horrors tune, as part of the latest episode of The Late Late Show’s spinoff series available on Tuesday, August 22, through the streaming service.

Unlike the original segment, the series is not hosted by James Corden but instead follows the celebrities as they go out on their own adventures. In this episode, Grande and MacFarlane took on the famous roles of Seymour and Audrey, and left each other stunned.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer shared a clip from the episode, writing, “Tonight on @carpoolkaraoke @applemusic !!! @macfarlaneseth and I serve you some show tunes 🍴🌱 we shot this almost a year ago so this is very exciting. hope you enjoy! p.s. s/o to audrey II in the back.”

In the clip, the Family Guy creator, who was driving, seemed to hit the brakes pretty hard and the pop star yelled, “Oh, f--k,” but they continued singing. “We almost died! But the belting was more important,” Grande said. “I like that we didn’t skip a beat. That is what comes from being a theater person, you stay in it.”

The Carpool Karaoke Twitter account shared the same video saying: “This duet with @ArianaGrande & @SethMacFarlane will provide you with sweet understanding. 🌱😳 New episode tonight on @AppleMusic.”

The singer responded to the video on Twitter saying: “When Seth low key crashed the car and kept belting.”

Each of the 20-part series’ episodes will feature celebrity pairings — from Alicia Keys and John Legend to Corden and Will Smith — and they will be singing their favorite songs along the way.



"It's about the artist and the songs that are being sung, just to get a little behind-the-scenes of their personalities and some of their thoughts," Apple's Eddy Cue said to Reuters. "It fits very, very nicely within Apple Music.”

