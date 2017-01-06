The battle begins! Married Bachelorette alums Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum field a slew of awkward questions during Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' season 7 premiere on Friday, January 6, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The WE tv relationship series' preview clip show the couple, who tied the knot in December 2012, taking part in a press conference to mark the start of the show. When a reporter asks if he will resent his wife for putting their child before him, Rosenbaum responds, “That’s why we’re here.” (When the show taped, the couple were solely parents to 2-year-old son Ford; they welcomed daughter Essex on November 4.)



A different journalist points out that Rosenbaum previously revealed that he doesn't know where exactly he ranks among the most important people in his wife's life. Clarifying, Hebert explains, “I do put my son No. 1.” She adds to her hubby, “I definitely put you No. 2. There’s nobody else that would ever come …" Thought interrupted! She quickly cuts herself off, saying, “OK, my mom and my sister.… Maybe he’s, like, three-and-a-half.” Wait, what?

One member of the press does not beat around the bush, asking Rosenbaum, “If Ashley keeps treating you this way, how long until you cheat on her?” The Bachelorette season 7 winner doesn't appear to know how to respond, but Hebert is baffled, asking, "What?"



Costar Premadonna, a cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, tells the camera in her interview, “When they told [JP's] ass about that cheating, they struck a nerve with his ass. And Ashley, I don’t even know!”



Watch the uncomfortable scene unfold above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.



