I'm your puppet! Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum use plush versions of themselves to explore their sex lives — or lack thereof — on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Friday, February 10, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The We TV relationship series' preview clip shows the married pair preparing to act out their bedroom routine with puppets in front of the group. (The couple, who have two kids together, met on The Bachelorette season 7 and tied the knot in December 2012.)



Rosenbaum tells the camera, "We're both pretty private people when it comes to sex, [although] we speak openly about it with each other." But Hebert has another take: "You're more private about it than I am."



Dr. Venus Nicolino, the show's relationship expert, asks the couple what they talk about before they get busy. Hebert says they'll tell each other, "Ah! [Our son] Ford's asleep. Babe, what are you doing? Do you want to go upstairs?'" Her husband chimes in with, "It's more like, 'Do you want to take a nap?'" And Hebert concurs, "Yeah, we always use a code word."



The former Bachelorette says about their intimate moments together, "I feel rushed [like we're trying to] get it over quicker." Nicolino asks if they plan romantic nights out on the town, and Rosenbaum responds, "We have not done that."



Hebert offers, "We have been out to, like, a hockey game, things like that." And Rosenbaum adds, "Not, like, out for dinner."

Watch the clip above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

