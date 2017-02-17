Everybody likes a compliment. Ashley Hebert sends a shock down husband J.P. Rosenbaum’s spine after she that he never giving her words of praise, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek at Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Friday, February 17, episode.



In the WE tv reality series' preview clip, Hebert opens up about lacking a father figure while growing up, which she blames for the uncertainty and anxiety she now feels about where she stands in relationships. (The couple, who have two kids together, met on The Bachelorette season 7 and tied the knot in December 2012.)

“My anxiety is one of J.P.’s main complaints,” says the Bachelor season 15 standout, reflecting on the fact that she and Rosenbaum have only been on one date in the past 18 months. She then tells the camera, “It would be so nice for J.P. to just say, ‘You know, you were awesome today.’”

A stunned Rosenbaum fires back, “Really, I don’t do that? I don’t say how great you’re doing? I don’t say how great you’re taking care of [our son,] Ford? I don’t say thank you for cleaning up? I don’t do all that?”

The former Bachelorette replies, “Well, not all the time.” At that, a clearly irritated Rosenbaum says, “You want me to do it every day? I’ll do it every day. You just made it seem like, ‘Sometimes I wish you would do that,' like I never do it.”

Watch the tense scene above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.