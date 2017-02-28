Nick Viall once infamously said “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love with me.” And during his fantasy suite dates, which begin airing on the Monday, February 27 to-be-continued episode of The Bachelor, the four-time show vet perhaps took his own advice. After all, coming out of hometowns, the feelings are very real, Bachelorette's Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum explain to Us Weekly. (Watch the franchise’s favorite couple sound off in the clip above!)



“Once you get family involved, things get serious,” the season 7 lead tells Us. “You’re not playing around anymore. You have to make some serious decisions. If you feel like you’re not into someone, you’ve got to cut it off. I feel like things could happen quickly from here on out.”



Indeed, Ashley and J.P.'s relationship escalated quickly once the cameras stopped rolling. (Reminder: J.P. proposed with a stunning 3.5-carat Neil Lane sparkler on the 2011 finale.) With distance not an issue — he was in New York, she was in Philadelphia — “we started a new life together,” explains the mom of Ford, 2, and Essex, 3 months, adding, “What worked for us is that we went back to our normal life and we didn’t look for anything more. We came away with the good that we got and we just went back to normal….Our lives just blended.”





Now, with a family of their own at their Miami home, the pair, who wed in 2012, still tune into the ABC hit show weekly. (“We’re addicted,” jokes Ashley.) And they have some pointers for the next Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.

“Kiss who you want to kiss,” says Ashley. “Don’t feel pressure to kiss everybody!”

As for the guys? “Don’t get drunk,” warns J.P. “Don’t make an ass out of yourself. And don’t put any pressure on yourself. Be you. Be who you are. Don’t try and play it up to the cameras. Don’t try and be someone you’re not. Just be you.”

