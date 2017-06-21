Following the Warner Bros. announcement that Bachelor in Paradise will resume filming, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ nights in are once again coming up roses. "I’m so happy Paradise is back!” Kutcher said on Good Morning America’s Wednesday, June 21, episode. "I’m telling you, I was worried! I was concerned.”



Filming on the ABC reality series was briefly halted after an incident of sexual misconduct between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson allegedly took place on set. On Tuesday, June 20, the production company concluded their investigation into the allegations and found no evidence to support the claims.

Shortly after Warner Bros.' announcement, Olympios’ lawyer, Marty Singer, said they’ll continue to investigate on their own. While it's unclear if the Bachelor season 21 standout will return to BIP, sources confirm to Us Weekly that Jackson has been invited back.



The famous couple’s interest in the show extends to the whole franchise, which also includes The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. "This is like our greatest guilty pleasure of all time, Monday night is like religion in our house,” Kutcher, 39, explained on GMA. "This is our thing.”

Ready to help @TheRachLindsay make some hard decisions on tonight’s episode of #TheBachelorette at 8/7c on ABC pic.twitter.com/pEAqpvXC5J — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) May 29, 2017

Kunis, 33, and Kutcher, who are parents to Wyatt, 2, and Dimitri, 6 months, also put their own creative twist on the series' most personal moments. "We turn the volume off and watch the one-on-one date,” he said. "She does the voice of the girl and I do the voice of the guy. I’m like 'Are you gonna get the chicken?' ‘No, are you gonna get the chicken?' You ever notice they never eat on that show? Nobody eats!”

The duo appeared on the Bachelorette’s Monday, May 29, episode to help Rachel Lindsay narrow down her suitors. “We came on because we love Rachel,” Kunis told the contestants on the show. “When we found out that she was gonna be the Bachelorette we freaked out and called the producers and asked if we could help her find a husband.”

