One tequila, two tequila, three tequila — Oprah! A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay shared with Us Weekly Video on the Oscars 2017 red carpet that Oprah Winfrey, who stars in the upcoming 2018 film based on the book of the same title, made the cast and crew a round of celebratory drinks at the wrap party in New Zealand last week. Watch the video above.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“She makes a mean margarita,” DuVernay told Us. “The wrap party was epic. I don’t drink, but I hear they’re very strong, judging from some of the people who passed out pretty quickly. It was a fun time. They’re great people to work with — a lot of joy in the film.”

Winfrey’s costar Reese Witherspoon can also vouch for the media queen’s bartending skills.

“You gotta 💖that @Oprah makes the BEST margarita! #crewparty #wrinkleintime,” Witherspoon, who plays Mrs. Whatsit, captioned a photo of the iconic talk show host behind the bar on Instagram on February 22.

The film, which is set to be released in April 2018, also stars Storm Reid, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Michael Peña and Zach Galifianakis.

