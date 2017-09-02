Avril Lavigne Teases New Album After ‘Long Recovery’ From Lyme Disease

Getting back in the game. Avril Lavigne has revealed that she’s gearing up to release new music soon after a years-long break from the industry.



The Canadian singer, 32, took to Instagram to announce an upcoming album in the works and to send thanks to fans who have supported her throughout her battle with Lyme Disease. “To my fans, I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album,” the “Complicated” singer wrote. “It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!”

“You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver!” Lavigne added. “I can’t wait to share the new music I’m working on, I promise it’ll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril.”

The “Sk8er Boi” songstress was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2014 and kept fans updated on her condition throughout her recovery process.

"I believe that I will come out of this healthier and stronger than I was before," she told Good Morning America in April 2015. "I've gained a lot of perspective on my life. I'm choosing to look at the positives."



This will be Lavigne’s first studio album in four years since the 2013 release of her self-titled record. She announced on March 1 that she had signed a deal with BMG to get back in the studio.

“At this point my career and in my life, I just wanted to put fresh energy around me and I feel like I’m having somewhat of a rebirth in my life. I’ve been faced with a lot, gone through a lot emotionally,” the “My Happy Ending” singer wrote in a statement at the time. “The whole writing process has been therapeutic and empowering. This album is a natural process for me and it’s coming from a very honest place. My hope is that it is an inspiration to many people.”

This will be Lavigne’s sixth studio album.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!