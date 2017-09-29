SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Puppy love. The Bachelor filmed one of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s first group dates for season 22 at The Grove in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 28 — and Us Weekly has the details. Filming for the new season of the ABC reality dating series has kicked off, and the former race car driver is already putting the contestants to the test.

The girls had to put on a show with a dog in front of a crowd on stage that featured a sign that read, “Bachelor Nation Presents: Arie's Amazing Acrodogs.” Each lady was dressed up in a different costume for the big date — one was even dressed as a clown — and they were photographed walking around the shopping complex with their dogs.

The new bachelor was laughing and clapping during their performances, but he didn't take part in judging the date. The show’s host Chris Harrison told the audience the girls' names beforehand so they could clap and cheer them on.

Former Bachelorette contestants Dean Unglert and Alex Bordyukov were also there in the audience, the latter of whom shared a few hilarious photos from the set.

“Reunited with @deanie_babies on the set of the @bachelorabc! I think we may have found love this time around! Good to see some old friends! Appreciate you guys being so accommodating of our trolling! Best of luck this season!” he wrote along with his Instagram post on Thursday.

Luyendyk Jr. returned to the Bachelor mansion on Wednesday, September 20 and franchise creator Mike Fleiss gave fans a first look at the new Bachelor on his first night on set.



"Guess who's back? Back again. Arie's back. Tell a friend. #TheBachelor #JanuArie," the producer wrote via Twitter with a photo of Harrison, Luyendyk Jr., ABC executive Robert Mills and himself.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2018.

