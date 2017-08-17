Say it isn’t so! Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss may have just revealed which Bachelor Nation fan-favorite won’t become the next Bachelor.

“Do we really want a Bachelor who isn’t ready to settle down with a woman he loves?” the showrunner, 53, tweeted on Thursday, August 17. “Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about…”

Many fans believe that the ABC dating series’ founder is hinting that Peter Kraus, the runner-up from Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season, isn’t cut out to be the next bearer of red roses. As Bachelor Nation recalls, the personal trainer, 31, and the Dallas-based attorney, 32, broke up the night before he was meant to propose. Although the Wisconsin native wanted to stay with Lindsay and continue dating her after the season finale, Lindsay was set on leaving the show engaged — and the day after splitting with Kraus, she accepted a proposal from Bryan Abasolo.

George Burns/ABC via Getty Images

The franchise’s fans immediately defended Kraus after Fleiss seemingly questioned his ability to commit to the show’s process.

If this is a dig at Peter... I don't see how it's wrong of him to want a monogamous relationship with a woman before proposing. — Amanda (@amanda_leigh_w) August 17, 2017

If genuine like @PeterWIKraus, valued & committed to a real-world connection over sham-gagement after 5 dates then yes! Take that over a 💍 pic.twitter.com/Z6Vsu4RoSV — Bettina (@BettinaProphete) August 17, 2017

Peter never said he wasn't ready to "settle down" he just wasn't ready to propose after a month. Rather see true love, than fake engagement — Nick PappaGiorgio (@NickPappaG1980) August 17, 2017

Honestly, he's too good for this franchise... run Peter run!! Keep your values untarnished and soul intact while you can!! pic.twitter.com/n4AvTXnDGu — Bettina (@BettinaProphete) August 17, 2017

Peter is who you SHOULD want to be the bachelor. Not ready to propose and not ready to settle down are two different things entirely. pic.twitter.com/2WQ1E6Wp8q — Emilie Vogt (@emilie_vogt) August 17, 2017

However, the business owner himself isn’t quite sure if he's ready to be the next leading man. “I’d have to think about it a lot,” he told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan last week.

BACKGRID

When Strahan asked Lindsay which one of her season’s competitors she would select as the next Bachelor, she landed on Alex Bordyukov. Dean Unglert, who placed fourth on Lindsay’s season, recently weighed in on his ex’s choice.

“I mean, obviously she was close with Alex but I don’t think the emotions were quite as strong with him as they were with the last two guys she had,” the startup recruiter, 26, told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their podcast, Almost Famous, adding that Lindsay “isn’t ready to see [Kraus] thrust bak into the spotlight like that. Obviously we have no idea what’s going on through Rachel’s head, but it makes sense from a viewer’s perspective.”

