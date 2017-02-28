Mending the past to make way for the future! On The Bachelor’s Monday, February 27, episode, Nick Viall cleared the air with Andi Dorfman before saying goodbye to this season’s most talked-about woman. He also received an “I love you” that could be among the most romantic in franchise history.

Andi Returns, and Nick Apologizes

It’s been over two years since Nick asked Andi why she made love to him if she wasn’t in love with him, but he had never fully apologized for the tough question. Well, Andi finally got that satisfaction after she surprised Nick at his hotel room to catch up with him ahead of the rose ceremony. Since the moment was too good to miss, read Us Weekly’s full play-by-play of their conversation here.

And the Most Dramatic Goodbye of the Season Is …

All of the remaining women were tense entering the rose ceremony, including Corinne, who, despite feeling like she'd had an amazing hometown date, acknowledged that “anything could happen.”

Nick offered his first two roses to Raven and Rachel. As soon as Nick gave the final rose to Vanessa, Corinne looked down and burst into tears, which is one of the most vulnerable moments we've seen from her. Raven offered her a shoulder to cry on before Nick led her toward the exit.

Halfway to her getaway limo, Corinne pulled Nick toward her. “I’m sorry if I ever did anything to make you upset,” she said between sobs. Nick assured her she had “nothing to regret, nothing to second-guess,” and he seemed to genuinely mean that, but continued leading her to her car nonetheless.



Before he opened the vehicle door, Nick told her, “I’m going to miss the hell out of you. I have so much love for you, Corinne.” She wished him luck, got into her limo and turned away from him.

After her tears subsided, Corinne vowed, “I am done trying to impress these men. I’m going to be me. And whatever happens, happens, but I will never kiss up to a man ever again in my life.” And then she fell asleep, wine glass in hand.

Raven Opens Up

Nick took his final three women to Finland, where there were only a few hours of sunlight every day, perfect for extending the "overnight" part of the overnight dates. Raven had the first date of the week, and she jumped into Nick’s arms before they both jumped into a helicopter for a ride over a snowy national park. Raven fell more in love with Nick on their date at a pub, playing darts and realizing how perfect they would be for each other: He would cook, she would fold laundry and they would forever argue over ironing versus steaming.

Going into this date, Raven knew she had to tell Nick how she felt, especially given her regret over not telling him she loved him in Hoxie. It was a challenge because Raven had never told a man she loves him and had only ever had sex with one other man — and had never reached, uh, full stimulation. Ever the optimist, Raven mused “Today is the day!” before heading into the evening.

That night, in a romantic log cabin surrounded with candles, Raven got choked up while revealing to Nick that she’s never told a man she loves him. She explained that her feelings for Nick grew, and said it’s been easy to see him as a partner, a father and to feel comfortable with him. Raven ended her speech by telling the Bachelor she loves him and that “it would be the worst thing I could do to not tell you that.” Nick immediately and deeply kissed her.

Unsurprisingly, Nick invited Raven to the Fantasy Suite, and she was ready to get personal. She reminded Nick that she had only ever been with one person before revealing “my last boyfriend, my ex who I was intimate with, never made me orgasm.”

Nick was clearly surprised by the bombshell, and it seemed as though every word in the English language temporarily escaped him. Luckily he managed to utter, “I was not expecting that,” and they headed to their suite. We’ll have to wait until next week to find out how that overnight went.

