The moment we’ve all been waiting for! Corinne made a major pass at Nick Viall on The Bachelor’s Monday, February 13, episode, and we finally found out whether the villain's “vagine” really is platinum. Us Weekly relives the interaction, bit by uncomfortable bit.



Feeling dejected after losing the group date rose to Raven during the show's latest episode, Corinne promised, “When I want something, I get it. Always. No ifs, ands or buts,” and she’s never meant business more.



So, while sipping white wine and admiring herself in the mirror like a badass, Corinne coated on fresh lip gloss, fluffed her hair and headed out.



Corinne maintained her confidence as she powered through the automatic sliding glass doors at the Hilton and walked straight to Nick’s room. With one final hair fluff before intending to consummate her relationship, Corinne knocked on the door and greeted her man with an elongated, “Haiii.”

Nick was surprised to see her, but luckily was completely camera-ready. “I wanted to kind of see if you’re OK,” Corinne explained, “kind of” being the operative words.



Nick said he was about to have a nightcap, then chose the least traditional nightcap and popped open a bottle of champagne for their impromptu date.

Nick couldn’t get over the fact that Corinne was there in the flesh. “I’m a little surprised, but, wow,” he described while settling into the weird couch lean he vowed not to do in the season premiere.



“I just wanted to pop over to make sure that you were OK, and I want you to know that I’m here for you,” she innocently replied. Then, in case anyone thought Corinne was the type to let things go, she reminded Nick that she never got full one-on-one time.

After uncomfortable laughter and awkward pauses, Corinne gave one lingering “um” and dove in for a kiss. Taken aback (or fishing for compliments), Nick asked, “What?” Corinne brushed, “You make me smile … a lot.”

After a little making out, Corinne invited Nick to his room, and then, in a private interview, delivered her infamous line, “I know how to make a man feel good, and I do it way better than anyone else because my heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum.”

She told him to close the door, leaving Us with only ears and our imagination on the best/worst part of the interaction.

“What do you have in mind?” Nick asked, because he still had no idea what they could possibly do in his bedroom. “Let’s dive into bed,” Corrine suggested, before listing her three rules: “You have to have two hands on at all times, never jiggle, lightly massage.”

Some moans later, Nick regained blood flow to his brain. “Wait, wait, wait, slow — slow down! I don’t think this is a good idea,” he barely spat out.

Corinne was horrified: “Uh … oh, my God.”

Making things worse, Nick decided an explanation was needed and acknowledged the temptation, but said, “It always helps to wait in these instances.”

“Mhm,” Corinne barely squeaked out.

Nick showed no mercy: “Don’t feel bad. It’s fine.”

“Oh, my God,” Corinne declared, in the name of girls who have been rejected then told why everywhere.

ABC/Rick Rowell

Nick dug deeper during a private interview, explaining that while he cares about Corinne, he also cares about his other relationships, and he doesn’t want to repeat the mistake he made with Kaitlyn Bristowe during his second go-around on The Bachelorette.

Since she came over with no intentions other than sleeping with Nick, Corinne beelined for her shoes once that dream was dashed. They hugged and kissed, and Nick again attempted to fix the mood by saying he was “glad [they] got to hang out.”

Unsmiling, Corinne replied, “Me, too. Sleep well." Nick, ever the gentleman, opened the door he was kicking her out of.



Finding her voice in her private interview, Corinne stated the obvious: “I tried to do something nice and very cute for Nick, and it just backfired.”

On the bright side, the crash-and-burn brought out Corinne’s vulnerable side. “And now I’m really sad and self-conscious and nervous about me and Nick and our connection,” she confessed.

And there you have it: Nick rejected Corinne! Except she wasn't completely rejected, because she’s still in the running for a hometown date.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



