Summer is saved! The first Bachelor in Paradise season 4 trailer premiered on Monday, July 17, following the show’s controversy involving contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

The teaser, which aired during Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, addresses the incident, which briefly left this season with an uncertain future. “The sun had almost set. Summer was almost ruined. Paradise was almost lost,” the narrator says as clips of a stormy beach flash onscreen. “Until it wasn’t."

"Paradise is back!” exclaims Iggy Rodriguez, who competed on Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette.

The sneak peek also shows Kristina Schulman from Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, Amanda Stanton from Ben Higgins' season 20 of The Bachelor, and Robby Hayes from JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette. “It’s crazy,” Hayes says.



Production on the ABC dating series was temporarily halted in June after a producer filed claims of alleged misconduct in the workplace after Olympios and Jackson were allegedly hooking up in a pool. The entire cast was questioned and sent home from the mansion in Mexico.

Warner Bros., the production company behind BIP, completed an investigation and announced on June 20 that the series would resume filming. It also said in a June 20 statement that after reviewing footage, the production company found that "the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

Olympios and Jackson both chose not to return for the summer show, but they will both appear on a reunion special. “I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special,” Olympios told Us in a statement on July 12.



Bachelor in Paradise season 4 premieres on ABC Monday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

