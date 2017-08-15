Following Bachelor in Paradise’s mid-season suspension of filming due to a now-closed investigation, the ABC series has new rules, policies and, ultimately, surprising new outcomes. The show’s Tuesday, August 15, episode will pick up after Warner Bros. concluded their investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct on set and found no evidence to support the claims. Here, Us Weekly has rounded up five things to expect as the season continues.

Contestants must give explicit consent before sexual encounters

After a sexual misconduct claim, decisions were locked on tape, says contestant Vinny Ventiera. “If you wanted to spend the night with someone, you had to give consent on camera.”

The crew is counting drinks

Only allowed two cocktails per hour, the cast actually “drank more than before,” reveals an insider. “They wouldn’t nurse drinks for a few hours like before.” Their go-to sip: margaritas!

Medications were also heavily monitored

At Mexico’s Playa Escondida resort, a nurse doled out all prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs, reveals a second show insider: “Production took extra precautions with everything.”

There will be no proposals

This season’s fairy-tale endings didn’t include a ring. With only 11 days to film, “there were no engagements,” says a third source. “But there are relationships that will grow.”

Don’t bet on the new Bachelor just yet

A star may be born. After Nick Viall won over viewers last season, “ABC is waiting to see how fans react before picking the Bachelor,” says a source. Two options: Dean Unglert and Ben Zorn!

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

