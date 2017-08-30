To say there was trouble in paradise this season on ABC's hit dating show would be the understatement. On the Tuesday, August 29, episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Harrison sat down with Corinne Olympios to hear her side of the story of what went down with DeMario Jackson. Before Corinne took the stage, Amanda Stanton revealed that she had dinner with Corinne and that she was “doing well.” Then the woman of the hour appeared.

Corinne Does Not Blame DeMario

“I’m like, really nervous,” she said. “This is my first time talking about what happened.” Chris asked how she was doing and she said, “I am doing a lot better,” adding that she had been spending time with her family and, more specifically, her mom, who was staying with her.

Then Chris got down to the details of what had happened on that fateful day in Paradise that led to production briefly being suspended. “The first day, unfortunately, I don’t remember much of. I definitely overdrank,” Corinne said. “I was also on some medication that you’re not supposed to drink on.” She didn’t say what the medication was and Chris didn’t ask, but she assured the host, “I am now weaning myself off that medication.”

Corinne added that she hadn’t been on the medication until after her season on The Bachelor had wrapped and that what she described on Good Morning America on Tuesday as a "horrible blackout" had never happened before. “It can look like you’re totally present and totally there, and your mind is just not anywhere near,” she explained when Chris asked her why she had seemed fine during filming if she was on this medication.

The Morning After

Corinne said she remembered lying in bed the following morning and thinking, “I just don’t understand.” She was also quick to add that she had “no hard feelings” towards DeMario and explained that the day after the incident, they both went about their day “normally.”

When Chris asked Corinne if she felt DeMario did anything wrong, she didn’t flinch. “I honestly don’t think he did anything wrong,” she said. “I don’t think it’s anyone’s fault. It’s just a really unfortunate, annoying situation that had to go down.” She repeated that it was “annoying” about five more times in the next few minutes. Got it? It was annoying. Nothing else.

She assured everyone that she wasn’t mad at DeMario and didn’t blame him for anything. Again, she seemed to be blaming the mix of the medication she was taking and too much liquor. “I don’t blame DeMario,” she said. “I don’t even know what to call it. It’s just so heart-sinking.” She concluded by reiterating that she wished DeMario all the best and she’s sorry he had to go through this.

The Rest of Paradise

For everyone who hadn’t been kicked out of Paradise, here’s what went down earlier in the episode. Daniel, the Canadian, arrived, with a date card in hand. Lacey was super into him and, after he tortured her for a bit by threatening to ask out another girl, he took her on a date.

There was a rose ceremony. Jack Stone gave his rose to Christen. Matt returned to give Jasmine a rose so she could remain in Paradise and she called him a “little bitch” to the cameras. Derek gave his rose to Taylor. Robby gave his rose to Amanda. Diggy gave his rose to Dominique. Adam gave his rose to Raven, which meant Sarah was going home. Ben Z. gave his rose to Danielle L., and Dean gave his rose to Kristina.

Later, Dean had a change of heart and ended up making out in the pool with Danielle L, while Kristina cried to Robby. Tickle Monster (aka Jonathan) arrived in Paradise and took Christen on a date and it turned out that they really hit it off. Then Christen ended up making out with Jack, and Tickel Moster was pretty mad. The end!

Tell Us: What did you think of Corinne’s confession that she mixed prescription drugs and alcohol?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!