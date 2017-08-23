When it rains it pours – especially in paradise. On the August 22 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, things kicked off as Kristina cried to Matt about Dean pretty much ditching her for Danielle. Kristina doesn’t seem to want to admit what appears to be obvious to everyone else: Dean just isn’t that into her. Meanwhile, in another part of the resort, Raven tried to lock in a rose by flirting with Adam. (ICYMI, the guys have the roses now.)

Sarah Arrives in Paradise

Things were going OK for Raven – until a new girl, Sarah from Nick’s season, arrived with a date card in hand. Ben Z and Jack Stone immediately decided she was “bubbly,” which, in Paradise, is about the biggest compliment you can get aside from “hot.”

To the camera, Raven explained that both she and Sarah spent the night at Adam’s place in Dallas. They did not have a threesome, but apparently Sarah and Adam had been “cuddling” at one point. (Drama!) Raven still seemed to have her an eye on Adam and attempted to steer the newcomer toward Ben Z instead.

Sarah chatted with Ben Z, who spent most of the time talking about his dog and how much he loves his dog. No man in history has ever loved his dog this much. Sarah, predictably, then decided to give her date card to Adam. He was so excited to go on a date with Sarah that he called her Rachel during his camera interview. (Oops!)

They went on a pretty boring date that involved drinking margaritas while Sarah told him just how into him she was. “I wanna go now,” she cooed. “I’ve very attracted to you. I feel like I have chemistry with you.” This was apparently Adam’s first date – ever – so it’s safe to say it was going pretty well.

Lacey Makes a Play for Diggy

Lacey spent a lot of time feeling sorry for herself about the fact that no one seemed to be interested in her, so when she got her hands on a date card, she made the most of it. After conducting a rather serious round of interviews, she asks Diggy, who says he will go. Lacey is delighted and they head off for some horseback riding and champagne-sipping on the beach where Jorge’s parents conceived him. (Jorge had arranged this outing and that data point seemed to be the main reason for selecting this location.) It all seemed to be going well until a new girl, Dominique, arrived.

Diggy was obviously into her from the moment she set foot on the sand. Taylor picked the date for Dominique and she picked Diggy. Sorry, Lacey! Lacey whined some more about this unfortunate turn of events, telling Taylor she left her “with no one.” Taylor didn't seem to care much. While that was going on, Diggy was busy making out with Dominique in a hot tub.

Danielle M Has Her Eye on Wells

As a refresher, Wells – the bartender who replaced Jorge – and Danielle M have known each other for some time. Not surprisingly, when Danielle M started to realize she wasn’t having any sparks in paradise with any of the guys, she turned to him and they began discussing whether they should try to date. They’re both in their early 30s so you know, they might as well.

Later, Danielle M decided her great love just wasn’t there and it was time to leave. Obviously, that’s when Wells decided to kiss her. Aww.

DeMario Defends Himself

After a weird preamble that included Carly having an ultrasound to show everyone the baby she and Evan are expecting, DeMario Jackson came out to talk to Chris Harrison about what happened. DeMario admitted that things in the pool with Corinne Olympios got “intense,” but insisted that the two of them had a good conversation the next day. He reminded everyone that the person who filed the complaint was a third party and said he cried in his hotel room after finding out.



Next week it will be Corinne’s turn to tell her side of the story. Until then …

Tell Us: Do you think Adam and Sarah are going to last?

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.