What happens in paradise doesn’t always stay in paradise! Chris Harrison revealed that The Bachelor’s summer spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise, will be airing a live finale to see which coupled contestants’ relationships survived back at home.

“One of the things that will be a little different is our time in Paradise was cut down and compacted, therefore the show will extend back into the real world,” the Bachelor franchise host, 45, told Entertainment Weekly on Friday, August 4. “It’s going to be a lot of finding out what’s been happening because things have been continuing back in the real world since the show wrapped in Mexico. It’s going to be interesting and I think a lot more fun for all of us.”

ABC/Paul Hebert

As previously reported, Bachelor in Paradise halted filming in June after a producer filed an allegation of misconduct on set involving cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Warner Bros. immediately shut down production and launched an investigation. Filming resumed after the investigation revealed no evidence to support the claims. Neither Olympios nor Jackson returned to finish filming the season.

Harrison disclosed that the finale, which will have a live studio audience, will air after the show’s reunion special — which includes Olympios and Jackson — not instead of it.

“When I talk to Corinne and DeMario, that’s not just going to be part of a sit-down like the Women or Men Tell All special where there’s 30 people on set. I think people are misunderstanding how that’s going to go. Those are going to be a lot more in-depth and a lot more intimate and a lot more personal and one-on-one than your ‘tell all special,’” the executive producer clarified, adding that the sit-down interview will air early in the season because “it’s something that needs to be dealt with long before the finale.”

Harrison also explained that the live finale special “will be more like After the Final Rose where we’re live, the show is wrapping up, and there will be people involved that were on the show because we have to find out where everybody is. I don’t think you can put those into usual Bachelor boxes because they’re going to be so different.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

