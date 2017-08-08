Bachelor Nation had plenty to say after Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo as the winner of The Bachelorette's 13th season on Monday, August 7.



After popping the question outside of a castle in Spain, Abasolo, 37, expressed his love for the Dallas attorney, 32, once more when he pulled out a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring for the second time during the live reunion. Many social media users applauded Lindsay's final decision, while others felt heartbroken for runner-up Peter Kraus and third place finisher Eric Bigger.

"Congratulations to Rachel and Bryan on your engagement! All the best on your new life together," season 21 Bachelor Nick Viall wrote on Twitter shortly after the finale aired. Season 9 Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock added, "Rachel found the firm foundation love needs in Bryan and I'm SO happy for you guys!! Congrats @TheRachLindsay!"

While many viewers criticized Lindsay for breaking up with fan favorite Kraus, 31, Kaitlyn Bristowe came to her defense. "If Rachel is happy... Trust her. And be happy for her. And support them," the season 11 Bachelorette tweeted. "I wish them all the happiness in the world. Don't be a d--k."



Still, Bachelor Nation fans couldn't help but mourn the engagement that could have been. "'We're not rushing anything' GIRL NEITHER WAS PETER but you sent his ass home," one frustrated viewer tweeted. Another referenced Steve Harvey's infamous 2015 Miss Universe pageant mix-up, writing, "When does Steve Harvey show up to tell us Peter really won? #TeamPeter."



Others made political jokes. "Peter won the popular vote. Bryan won the electoral college," one fan tweeted, likely making a reference to the 2016 presidential election, in which Hillary Clinton lost to President Donald Trump despite winning the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

