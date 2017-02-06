The course of love never did run smooth, especially on ABC’s hit series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. But not even Shakespeare could write the drama created by some of Bachelor Nation’s most notorious villains, as season 21's notorious troublemaker Corinne Olympios is currently proving while earning the ire of Nick Viall's ladies. One thing we know for sure: The franchise's badly behaved contestants are part of what make the shows great, and you can relive the most insane, hilarious and nastiest moments of the biggest villains from the Bachelor franchise, which Us Weekly Video has compiled in the video above.



As fans of last year's The Bachelorette season 12 remember, Chad Johnson was fond of milk and cold cuts but not much else, with his dislikes including his fellow contestants, not to mention metal doors.



Johnson memorably threatened to hunt down eventual winner Jordan Rodgers after the show ended. The luxury real estate agent also got in Evan Bass' face after an incendiary stand-up routine, and said he wanted to "cut everyone here's legs off and arms off."



Olivia Caridi's most notorious moment on Bachelor Ben Higgins' season 20 might have been when she referenced a different reality show. In a tense conversation with fellow contestant Amanda Stanton, she compared the single mom's life to "an episode of Teen Mom."



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

